Video shows man tackled after attacking Manhattan bus with blunt object

NEW YORK -- Video shows a man clinging to the top of an MTA bus near Union Square, stabbing at the bus with an unidentified object and being yanked down and restrained by New Yorkers.

Despite the crowd yelling that the man had a knife, police said he did not have a knife but was striking the bus with a blunt object.

A witness who shared video with WPIX said the man blocked the M15 bus, so the driver told the man to move.

WE JUST DID A CITIZEN ARREST pic.twitter.com/NVWhjKKeTX — katelyn (@vxkatelyn) June 7, 2019

"He started slicing up the bus then acting crazy," the witness tweeted.

"That looks insane!," NYCT Subway replied.

Police said the man was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital.