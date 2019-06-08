Two 7-Eleven stores robbed by armed man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two 7-Eleven stores located within two miles of each other in San Diego were robbed by a man with a gun and the suspect in each incident was at-large Saturday morning.

The first robbery occurred at 11:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Voltaire Street, near Catalina Boulevard, in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect walked into the store and approached the clerk, lifted his shirt to show the clerk the handle of a gun in his waistband and demanded money. The clerk gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and the man ran out of the store southbound on Catalina Boulevard, Heims said.

The store clerk who was forced to hand over the cash described the man as acting "nervous."

"He definitely didn’t look homeless. He had nice clothes on, clean cut. Definitely not someone I would suspect of pulling off something like this," Corey Oleksa told FOX 5.

Oleksa said this was the first time he has had to call police since he started working at the store three years ago.

“This is the first time this store’s been robbed in the history of it being here -- over 30 years," Oleksa said. "It’s usually a very safe neighborhood. I don’t feel threatened walking around these streets at all. So it does surprise me that it happened here.”

The second robbery occurred at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at 3185 Midway Drive, near Sports Arena Boulevard. A man walked into the store, lifted up his shirt and pulled a gun from his waistband, placed it on the counter facing the clerk and demanded money. According to Heims, the clerk gave the gunman an unknown amount of money and the suspect put the gun back in his waistband before running from the store northbound on East Drive into the Target parking lot.

In both robberies, the suspect was described as a white man, late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with short brown hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police could not confirm whether the robberies were committed by the same person.

Anyone with information on these robberies was asked to call SDPD Robbery Detectives at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.