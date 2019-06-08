× Thieves smash into 7-11 with stolen truck, take ATM

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects who used a stolen truck to crash into a 7-Eleven Saturday in Spring Valley and take the automatic teller machine, an official said.

At 2:48 a.m. the truck crashed into the store, located at 948 Grand Ave., said Lt. Dave Schaller of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The store clerk was inside when the theft happened but wasn’t injured, Schaller said, adding that the suspects were believed to be unarmed. Schaller said the suspects said nothing while taking the ATM.

Deputies identified the truck license plate and learned it was stolen from a San Diego location, Schaller said.

No physical description of the suspects was available, and it was unclear how many were involved.