SAN DIEGO — A brush fire that started Saturday near the Torrey Highlands community had burned three-quarters of an acre Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was first reported at 2:17 p.m. at 12359 Ragweed St. A crew of firefighters was dispatched to combat the blaze and was able to slow down its progression.

It was unclear how the fire started. No further details were available.