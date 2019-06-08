Lottery hopefuls already trying luck at store that sold winning ticket

SAN DIEGO – The business that sold a ticket with all six numbers in Friday’s multi-state Mega Millions draw is now getting visits from more lotto winner hopefuls.

The owners of Sorrento Deli-Mart told FOX 5 this is the first time they’ve sold a ticket that made someone a millionaire. By Saturday morning, more people were trickling in to try their luck.

“We’ve had several people buy hundreds of dollars worth of tickets since it was the winning lotto here,” said part-owner Nadia Mikhael. She learned the news when someone posted about it on Yelp, then tried ringing up the other store’s part-owners to share the news.

“I said it like five times and he still didn’t believe me,” said Mikhael.

The win also drew visits from curious neighbors who wanted to see the store for themselves.

“I live just up the street,” Wade Erickson told our news crew. “I take this exit all the time so I just wanted to come swing by and see if this was the shop that sold the big ticket and it is!”

Erickson says he usually buys lottery tickets from another establishment and already has one for Tuesday’s drawing.

“It’s just fun to play,” said Erickson. “Just to have the dreams and I think, like everybody else, ‘What would you do if you won?’ And so to have somebody in the area win is extremely exciting.”