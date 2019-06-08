LA County warns of possible measles exposure at LAX

LOS ANGELES — A person infected with measles passed through Los Angeles International Airport twice in late May and public health officials are urging anyone who may have been exposed to check their immunization records and report any possible symptoms.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the infected person — who does not live in the area — passed through LAX twice during the Memorial Day weekend.

Possibly exposure may have occurred:

Between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 26 at LAX Terminal 4 at Gate 48B; and

Between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. May 28 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal Remote Gate.

Health officials noted that anyone who may have been in those areas may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days following exposure.

People who think they may have been exposed were urged to check their immunization history and contact their health care provider by phone, particularly if they are pregnant or have a weakened immune system. People who develop possible symptoms, such as illness with fever or an unexplained rash, should stay home and call their health care provider.