Wrong-way cyclist hit by car in Midway District

SAN DIEGO -- A 32-year-old cyclist was rushed to a hospital Friday night after he was hit by a car in the Midway District, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m., the cyclist, who had a passenger sitting behind him, was riding his bicycle northbound in the southbound bike lane of the 3500 block of Rosecrans Street, according to San Diego police. A 21-year-old driver of a 2013 Honda Civic was stopped at a driveway exit to look left for oncoming southbound traffic. When traffic cleared, she drove forward, crashing into the cyclist and his passenger.

The cyclist suffered a fracture to his left leg and was taken by ambulance to UC San Diego medical center. The driver and the cyclist's passenger were not hurt.

"Sounded like metal. Metal and probably rubber, but it wasn’t a squealing rubber or anything like that, it was just the impact that I heard that got me to look up," a witness told FOX 5.

The driver cooperated with investigators at the scene and will not face charges. Drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash, authorities said.

Southbound lanes of Rosecrans Street between Midway Drive and Sports Arena Boulevard were closed for about and hour and half while police investigated.