Spring Valley fire displaces residents at independent living facility

SAN DIEGO — A fire of unknown origin damaged an East County independent-living home Friday afternoon, leaving a resident injured and displacing the rest of the people who live in the facility.

The blaze in the 9000 block of Harness Street in Spring Valley erupted about 1:45 p.m., according to San Miguel Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to a single bedroom and had them under control within about 20 minutes, SMFR Deputy Chief James Marugg said.

Medics took a person who lives in the group home to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the rest of the residents arrange for emergency lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Marugg said.