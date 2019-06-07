Seven Caribbean flamingo chicks hatch at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego announced the hatching of seven Caribbean flamingo chicks on Friday.

The chicks, which can be viewed at the Flamingo Cove exhibit, range in age from two to 11 days old. Flamingo egg incubation lasts about a month, during which time both parents take turns sitting on the nest to incubate the egg or eggs. The chicks have grey and white feathers and will not begin showing the characteristic pink feathers, which are caused by carotenoid protein in their diets, for two or three years.

While most flamingo species are not currently endangered, the International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the lesser, James’ and Chilean flamingoes as “near threatened” and at risk to be re-classified as threatened in the future. The Andean flamingo is classified as vulnerable, however, and is at risk of going extinct. Caribbean and greater flamingos are species of least concern, according to the IUCN, meaning they are plentiful in the wild.

SeaWorld visitors can learn more about the chicks and the dozens of flamingos in the park’s Flamingo Cove exhibit during the park’s Inside Look event this weekend. Park visitors will have a chance to ask flamingo experts about the birds on both days.