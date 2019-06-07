Pregnant woman hurt when hit-and-run driver sends boat into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A hit-and-run driver hit a truck attached to a boat trailer in Mt. Hope overnight, sending the boat flying into a home and injuring a pregnant woman.

Police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on 41st Street near Broadway. A gray Cadillac with three men inside hit a red truck that was attached to the trailer. The force of the crash detached the trailer, sending the boat crashing into a home where a pregnant woman was sleeping.

She was taken to the hospital for back pain, but her son told FOX 5 that she returned home later Friday morning and would be OK.

The woman's son said the three men in the car stopped at first but got into an aggressive argument with neighbors, even shoving someone at one point. Eventually, police told FOX 5 the men got back in the car and sped off, actually hitting another car before finally leaving the neighborhood.

Police had not made any arrests as of Friday morning. A detailed description of the men was not released.