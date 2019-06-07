× National Doughnut Day: Deals and freebies around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A light treat we all can eat — doughnuts! Doughnut connoisseurs across the country somehow managed to dedicate an entire day Friday to the doughy treat.

National Doughnut Day is celebrated in the United States on the first Friday of June each year, and a few local shops are making their mark on the day with a deal or freebie.

The Deals

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ will give you one free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage.

Donut Bar: Every guest is eligible for one free Birthday Cake doughnut at all locations while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is giving away one million doughnuts to any and everybody!

Walmart: The retail super-chain is giving out one free doughnut to everyone while supplies last! Head over to the bakery section to claim yours.

Yum Yum Donuts: In the spirit of freebies, Yum Yum told FOX 5 every guest gets one free doughnut.

Did we miss your favorite doughnut shop? Let us know! We’ll add it to our developing list of 🍩 freebies.