Jury’s verdict in McStay murder case to be released Monday

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A San Bernardino jury has reached a verdict in the case against Chase Merritt for the killings of Merritt’s business partner, Joseph McStay, and McStay’s family, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The jury’s decision will be announced Monday morning, a spokesperson for the the District Attorney’s Office said.

McStay disappeared from his home in Fallbrook in 2010 along with his wife and two young sons. Their whereabouts remained a mystery until 2013 when a motor-cross rider came across their remains in shallow graves in the desert in Victor Valley in San Bernardino County.

Prosecutors alleged Merritt beat the four members of the McStay family to death with a sledgehammer and then hid their bodies in the high desert.

Merritt faces the death penalty if found guilty on all four counts of murder.