Jurors send note to judge in Kellen Winslow Jr. rape trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- As jurors deliberated for the third day Friday, weighing twelve sexually related charges against former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr., they sent the judge a note requesting clarification.

“The Jurors could benefit from an explanation as to what being under oath means," the note read. "Additionally, how we should follow the law and not what we think the law should mean." It was signed by Juror No. 6

Winslow is facing life in prison for charges of rape and two charges of kidnapping along with a host of other sexual misconduct charges.

Five women have separately testified in a trial that last two and a half weeks and now, jurors are deciding Winslow’s fate. Winslow has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.