Gas leak reported near Parkway Plaza

EL CAJON, Calif. — A gas leak was reported Friday afternoon in El Cajon near Parkway Plaza, authorities said.

The leak was reported around noon on Friday to Heartland Fire & Rescue in El Cajon. Officials said the leak started when a truck hit a two-inch gas line. A team from San Diego Gas & Electric was reportedly on route to address the leak.

An official with Heartland Fire & Rescue said trolley service in the area was shut down but that no evacuations had been made. El Cajon Police said temporary road closures were in effect near Fletcher Parkway, North Marshall Avenue and Petree Street.

PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE – ** ROAD CLOSURE** Please stay clear of the intersections of Fletcher Parkway / N Marshall Ave and N Marshall Ave / Petree Street for an undetermined amount of time. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) June 7, 2019

