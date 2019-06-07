Faulconer meets with other North American mayors at Los Cabos summit

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined more than 100 U.S., Mexican and Canadian mayors in Los Cabos, Mexico, Thursday for the inaugural North American Mayors Summit.
The three-day meeting is intended to improve relations and dialogue between the three countries. Faulconer opened the summit by welcoming his fellow mayors and is expected to sign a joint collaboration agreement with other summit attendees.
“This summit comes at a critical time as we look toward the passage of the new (U.S.-Mexico-Canada) trade agreement, work to end the environmental crisis in the Tijuana River Valley and foster greater economic growth,” Faulconer said. “I look forward to meeting with my fellow North American mayors over the next few days to define shared goals for our countries.”