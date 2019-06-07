Doughnut-Eating Championship fundraises for vets on USS Midway

SAN DIEGO — The Salvation Army will host its third annual World Doughnut-Eating Championship to celebrate National Doughnut Day and raise funds for its services for military veterans throughout Southern California.

The competition’s contestants will have eight minutes to eat as many glazed doughnuts as possible, according to the Salvation Army. Defending champion and number four-ranked competitive eater Matt Stonie and top-ranked female competitive eater Miki Sudo are both expected to compete. Stonie won last year’s event by eating 48 doughnuts.

“It is with incredible honor that Major League Eating and our slate of competitive eaters can take part in the Salvation Army’s effort to support our veterans in the sweetest way possible,” said Major League Eating emcee Sam Barclay. “We fully anticipate a new world record to be set in the doughnut- eating discipline.”

Joey Chestnut, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater, set the doughnut-eating record in 2017, downing 55 doughnuts in eight minutes. In addition to Stonie and Sudo, number 21-ranked Matt Hazzard, number 45-ranked Doug Ecks and number 49-ranked Mary Bowers are expected to compete in the event.

The competition is set to begin at 10 a.m. on the USS Midway’s flight deck at 910 N. Harbor Drive. The event will also serve as a celebration of the USS Midway Museum’s 15th anniversary.