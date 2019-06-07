Boy has pre-surgery dance party at Wisconsin grocery store

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Before going in for a scheduled surgery this week, a young boy from Green Bay chose a somewhat unusual venue for self-expression: a grocery store frozen food aisle.

According to a Facebook fundraiser page, Kyu was born with a “cerebral arteriovenous malformation (AVM) — a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain.”

Before going in for a scheduled surgery on Wednesday, June 5, Kyu recruited his grandfather for an impromptu dance session at a Green Bay grocery store.

With his red pajamas and matching light-up shoes on, Kyu and his grandpa — who dressed a bit more formal for the occasion — busted a move all the way up and down the store aisle.

Kyu’s mom described in the Facebook post how the dance party came about:

Kyu’s mom said in the Facebook post: “Thanks dad for being such a good sport for Kyu and giving him all of your time before his surgery tomorrow. It was pretty fun!”

Kyu’s mom told WITI his surgery went “better than doctors had anticipated,” and he’s now recovering.

If you’d like to donate to Kyu’s fundraiser, CLICK HERE.