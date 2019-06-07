Arson suspected in fire at La Jolla home

Posted 1:30 PM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 02:37PM, June 7, 2019

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- A fire that started in a La Jolla home Friday morning is being investigated as a potential arson case, officials said.

The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. at a single-story home under construction on Palomino Circle near Mount Soledad. Firefighters extinguished the fire shortly after 10 a.m., officials said.

A City of San Diego representative said the damage to the home is estimated to be around $50,000. According to city officials, the fire was being investigated as a potential arson case.

