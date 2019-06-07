Arrests made in deadly Lincoln Park stabbing case

SAN DIEGO — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing in the Lincoln Park area that left one man dead and another man wounded, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at about 6:45 p.m. April 8 at John F. Kennedy Park near Gloria and T streets in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The fight was over by the time the officers arrived and everyone involved had apparently left, according to San Diego police.

As officers searched the area, two 19-year-old men appeared at a local hospital suffering from stab wounds. One of the men, Orlando Montoya, died at the hospital while the other man, whose name was not released, underwent treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Matt Dobbs said said.

“Patrol officers were able to confirm the men were injured in the fight at John F. Kennedy Park,” the lieutenant said.

Homicide investigators believe the fight may have stemmed from an earlier altercation at a nearby taco shop, Dobbs said.

Two men, 20-year-old Marcus Spearman and 39-year-old David Valenzuela, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder, Dobbs said, indicating that more arrests may follow.

Both men were booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly before 11:55 p.m. Thursday, jail records said. They were being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.