SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for an 84-year-old man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility Friday.

Ying Wu Zheng was last seen leaving the facility at 1730 3rd Avenue around 10:20 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Zheng is described as Mandarin, 5’6″, 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants, gray shoes and a gray “Alaska” baseball hat. Zheng only speaks Mandarin.