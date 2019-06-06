Cadet killed, more injured in West Point academy vehicle crash

NEW YORK — A vehicle carrying cadets flipped on the freeway near West Point Military Academy in New York Thursday morning, killing at least one person on board and injuring others.

The academy said on Twitter Thursday morning there had been “an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.” WPIX reported the crash happened near the area where cadet summer training takes place and involved a personnel carrier and other vehicles.

A U.S. Defense Official told Fox the person killed was a cadet.

The academy said emergency vehicles were responding early Thursday, and Katie Felder, a spokeswoman for West Point, told CNN there was an accident but could not immediately provide further details.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

People were asked to avoid a highway in the area.

The US military academy is located in New York, a 45-minute drive away from New York City, according to the academy.

