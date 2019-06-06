SWAT team surrounds armed man in burning home

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — Authorities shut down the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel as a SWAT team dealt with a barricaded suspect who had already fired shots in a residential neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The stand-off was ongoing as of 4 p.m. in the area of Saxon Avenue and Brighton Street, according to the San Gabriel Police Department. Police first reported the incident about 1:30 p.m.

“The suspect has fired multiple shots,” according to San Gabriel spokesman Jonathan Fu.

Aerial footage form Sky5 showed flames could be seen emanating from the home about 5 p.m. as armored SWAT vehicles held positions just outside.

A shirtless man could be seen running out of the burning home and into the porch of a neighboring home minutes later, where he could be seen seemingly trying to use tools to break open the front door of the home and rifling through the trunk of a car.

A fire ignited on the porch of a second home about 5:45 p.m.

The suspect was seen throwing large bundles of fireworks out the window of the second home.

Police urged the public to avoid the area as deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau, or SWAT team, responded to the scene.