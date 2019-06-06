× One injured in Imperial Beach house fire

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A late-afternoon house fire in Imperial Beach sent a young man to a hospital Thursday and left a family in need of emergency lodging.

The blaze in the 1100 block of Florida Street erupted for unknown reasons about 5:15 p.m., Imperial Beach Fire Chief John French said.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within about five minutes, French said.

Medics took a 21-year-old man to a trauma center for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for interim housing.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.