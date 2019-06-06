Officials ID biker killed by wrong-way driver on freeway

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday publicly identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with a car heading the wrong way on an Interstate 5 offramp in the Middletown area.

Jason Alexander Wentt, 44, of Chula Vista was heading northbound on Interstate 5 around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when he took the offramp to Pacific Highway and collided with a Toyota sedan that was heading the wrong way on the offramp, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Toyota driver stopped and called 911 and paramedics attempted life- saving measures, but Wentt was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:01 a.m., the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.