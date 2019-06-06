× Man killed in East County crash was decorated US sailor

SAN DIEGO — A man killed in a truck crash on Interstate 8 in the Campo area was a local US sailor, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Monterro Javour Friend was the man killed in a crash around 4 a.m. on I-8 near Crestwood Road, according to the newspaper. The 34-year-old is a native of Memphis, Tennessee who enlisted in 2008 and came to San Diego in 2017, Navy officials said.

“The loss of (Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class) Friend has impacted us all,” his commanding officer, Capt. Richard LeBron, told the newspaper. “We all mourn for our shipmate. Our primary concern now is to provide support for the family, friends and shipmates as they grieve (his) loss.”

A medical examiner’s report said Friend’s blue Toyota Tacoma was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friend was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Good Conduct Medal Active three times each, among other awards and decorations, according to the U-T.