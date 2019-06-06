Imperial Beach battles feds for ocean pollution solution

Posted 11:06 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, June 6, 2019

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- The International Boundary Water Commission was met with frustration Thursday as Imperial Beach residents chastised federal representatives as failing to protect United States beaches from millions of gallons of sewage.

The decades-old problem has stemmed from Mexico’s defunct sewage infrastructure, which spills tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Tijuana River Valley and then into the Pacific Ocean.

The commission is charged with collecting the sewage, but they have been overwhelmed by the scope of the problem. Now, Imperial Beach has sued the federal agency for their acknowledged abject failure and will face potential consequences from a federal judge.

A ruling is expected sometime in August. Damages could be hundreds of millions of dollars.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.583944 by -117.113085.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.