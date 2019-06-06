Homicide detectives investigate death in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Thursday in an Oceanside apartment.

The possible homicide in the 3200 block of Mission Cove Way, just south of state Route 76 and west of El Camino Real, was reported shortly before noon, according to police.

The unidentified victim had suffered traumatic injuries of unknown origin to his upper body, Lt. Kedrick Sadler said.

No suspects in the case had been identified by early afternoon, the lieutenant said.