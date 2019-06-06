× Body found in pond behind supermarket

OCEANSIDE,Calif. — A man’s body was found floating in a pond behind an Oceanside supermarket Thursday.

A pilot flying over a marshy area in back of the Vons store at Town Center Drive and state Route 76 spotted the body about 11 a.m., according to police.

Lifeguards retrieved the corpse, which was clothed and bore no obvious signs of suspicious injuries, OPD Lt. Kedrick Sadler said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the remains for identification and autopsy purposes.