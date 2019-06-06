Another earthquake strikes off SoCal coast

Posted 8:00 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18AM, June 6, 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — A day after four earthquakes struck in the area, another temblor hit San Clemente Island Thursday morning.

The quake struck just before 4:30 a.m. just west of the island, which is about 80 miles off the coast of San Diego. The initial magnitude reported by United States Geological Survey was 3.5.

Four earthquakes struck near San Clemente Island Wednesday, and residents reported shaking in San Diego County. The magnitudes of those quakes ranged from 3.0 to 4.4.

Residents from Los Angeles and San Clemente to Escondido and Chula Vista reported feeling the shaking.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.