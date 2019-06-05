Suspected thief returns to bank after robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man who allegedly robbed a Hillcrest bank Wednedsay afternoon returned to the scene of the heist a short time later and was arrested.

The Wells Fargo branch office in the 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue was robbed about 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. The thief, who appeared to be in his 30s, fled to the west on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Minutes later, as officers were beginning to investigate the crime, a man matching the description of the robber walked up to the bank, according to police.

"Witnesses identified him as the (person) who robbed the bank," Delimitros said. "He was taken into custody."

The arrestee's name was not immediately available.