North County therapist robbed by clients at gunpoint

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Police say a therapist’s clients came to her Carlsbad home and robbed her at gunpoint late Tuesday night.

The clients — a man and a woman — arrived at the woman’s home on Cazadero Drive just before 10 p.m., Carlsbad Police Department said. The duo showed up with a black handgun, stealing cash and a black, 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander, CPD said.

The robbers had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning. A detailed description of either person was not made available.