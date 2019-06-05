Man shot at Mission Valley motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police searched for a man and a woman suspected of shooting a man in the leg in Mission Valley Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police say a man approached the front desk of Motel 6 on Hotel Circle around 4:15 a.m. and told the clerk he had been shot in the leg. Investigators learned there was a fight in the victim's hotel room before the shooting, and that two other people ran off after the attack, SDPD Lt. Chris Sharp said.

Three people were inside the room at the time of the shooting, SDPD said. A black man and woman in their mid-20s, and it does appear the victim knew the woman. The man was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and last seen in a blue hoodie. The woman was thin, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and last seen wrapped in a blanket.

The victim was rushed to UCSD Medical Center for surgery but expected to survive his injuries.