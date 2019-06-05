La Jolla High coach running 110 miles for cancer research

SAN DIEGO -- For the 10th year in a row, a coach and teacher at La Holla High School is running 100 miles around the school's track to raise money for cancer research -- and this year, he's tacking on an extra 10 miles to celebrate a decade of running.

Tom Atwell teaches history and coaches swimming and water polo, but once year he teaches perseverance as he runs to raise money for cancer research.

"I'm not a doctor, but I can run and raise money for research," said Atwell, who himself is a cancer survivor.

He runs to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

Atwell started running laps late Wednesday night and expects to finish around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Throughout his run he welcomes students, parents, fellow teachers and even strangers to join him on the track.

Along the way he'll stop for quick bite and bathroom breaks, but the goal is to keep moving.

"If you stop for a while it's really hard to get going again," Atwell said.

When he finishes, Atwell plans on indulging with a double cheeseburger, fries and a chocolate shake.

"I'll earn that unhealthy meal at the end of this thing," he said.

