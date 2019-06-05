High school locked down after reports of gunfire

SAN DIEGO – Kearny Senior High School was locked down for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon while police investigated reports of gunfire nearby, authorities said.

Police received several reports of gunfire near Mesa College Drive and Ashford Street at around 2:30 p.m. School officials locked down the campus as a precaution.

The school sent the following email message to families of students:

Kearny Families, We are currently in Lockdown. We received a report that shots were fired near campus, not on our campus. The alleged shooter was seen running away from the Kearny area. We are in lockdown as a precaution.

Police surrounded the school and searched the entire campus, including all school buildings. They also searched the surrounding neighborhood. They did not find any evidence of a gunman or a shooting, they said.

The lockdown was lifted and students were let out from school at 4 p.m.