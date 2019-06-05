Group home resident wearing ‘demonic’ mask stabbed caretaker 30 times, authorities say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ill. – Authorities say an Illinois group home resident – angry after staff confiscated his cellphone went to his room – put on a "demonic" mask, played the theme song from Halloween and stabbed a caretaker dozens of times.

The 24-year-old suspect, identified as Ederaldo Frantz, has a developmental disability, police told The Herald News.

Will County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles told the paper Frantz had a history of harassing women, so a 50-year-old caretaker at the unnamed Plainfield facility took his phone away when she found him texting women.

Frantz walked back to his room, turned on the theme song from the 1978 horror film Halloween, slipped on the "creepy" mask and picked up a large kitchen knife, Jungle said.

Frantz allegedly stabbed the woman several times while they were in the home, then another 25-30 after she ran outside, according to the Herald News. Deputies said they found Frantz at the scene, covered in blood and still wearing the mask.

“It’s straight out of a horror movie,” Jungle said.

The victim is reportedly recovering after she was rushed to a local hospital for surgery.

Frantz faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. He was being held Tuesday on a bond of $500,000.