Earthquakes off SoCal coast felt in San Diego

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Two earthquakes struck near San Clemente Island Wednesday morning, and residents reported shaking in San Diego County.

The first quake struck around 4 a.m. about 80 miles off the coast of San Diego, near the southeast end of the island. The initial magnitude listed by US Geological Survey was a 4.3, and people in Chula Vista, Escondido and Los Angeles reported feeling the shaking.

Reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map showed light shaking could also be felt along the coast from Santa Monica to San Clemente and as far inland as Hemet and Fontana.

The second quake occurred in a similar area around 7:30 a.m. with an initial magnitude of 4.4, according to USGS. The National Weather Service tweeted that there was no tsunami expected:

