Window washing crew rescued downtown
SAN DIEGO — A window washing crew was rescued downtown near Petco Park Tuesday morning after an equipment malfunction left them stranded 42 floors off the ground, police said.
The crew was working on Island Avenue at an East Village high-rise when the malfunction occurred around 9:30 a.m. The crew was safely back on the ground about an hour after police responded to the call.
#breaking Sdfd are in the process of rescuing two window washers at a downtown high rise. +30 stories high. @fox5sandiego @SanDiegoPD @SDFD pic.twitter.com/4G9GP5DQHB
