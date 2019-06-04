Window washing crew rescued downtown

Posted 10:51 AM, June 4, 2019, by

SDFD rescued a window washer who was stranded at the top of this high rise downtown.

SAN DIEGO — A window washing crew was rescued downtown near Petco Park Tuesday morning after an equipment malfunction left them stranded 42 floors off the ground, police said.

The crew was working on Island Avenue at an East Village high-rise when the malfunction occurred around 9:30 a.m. The crew was safely back on the ground about an hour after police responded to the call.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.