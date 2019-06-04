× UCSD frat suspended during sex assault investigations

SAN DIEGO — A UC San Diego fraternity has been suspended while campus officials and police investigate multiple sexual assault accusations against members.

UCSD served cease and desist orders to their Sigma Chi chapter last week. At least six allegations of sexual assault have been made against students involved in the organization, campus newspaper The Triton reports.

“The university is in the process of investigating allegations of the Sigma Chi campus chapter, which will be examined and adjudicated thoroughly,” UCSD confirmed to FOX 5. “While the appropriate investigations are ongoing, the student organization has received cease and desist orders from both the university and the national Sigma Chi fraternity, and all parties are cooperating.”

The school said anyone with information on the incidents should contact the school’s Office for the Prevention of Harassment at 858-534-8298 or online at OPHD@ucsd.edu.