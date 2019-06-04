Police: Speeding biker killed in crash near downtown

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department said one person is dead after a crash in the Middletown neighborhood near downtown Tuesday morning.

The Pacific Highway offramp on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near San Diego International Airport was closed around 5 a.m. following reports of a deadly motorcycle crash that involved another car.

Officials believe the motorcyclist was traveling at a high speed before the crash. The motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident, police said.

People traveling in the area were being diverted away from the offramp.

