Missing 3-year-old girl taken by father from UCSD

Posted 8:28 PM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02PM, June 4, 2019

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol issued an “endangered missing advisory” after a 3-year-old girl was taken by her father from the UC San Diego campus Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Lael “Indie” Henry was taken by her father, 30-year-old Earl Jeree Henry Jr., from the university’s early childhood education center, according to CHP.

Lael is described as 2’4″, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and dark blue jeans.

Her father is described as 6’1″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with California license plate No. 8COD750.

Anyone who sees Lael, her father or the vehicle should call 911.

Google Map for coordinates 32.873935 by -117.223283.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.