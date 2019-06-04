Missing 3-year-old girl taken by father from UCSD

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol issued an “endangered missing advisory” after a 3-year-old girl was taken by her father from the UC San Diego campus Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Lael “Indie” Henry was taken by her father, 30-year-old Earl Jeree Henry Jr., from the university’s early childhood education center, according to CHP.

Lael is described as 2’4″, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and dark blue jeans.

Her father is described as 6’1″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with California license plate No. 8COD750.

Anyone who sees Lael, her father or the vehicle should call 911.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – San Diego County@UCSDPOLICE IF SEEN CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/YqPrrwzz8G — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 5, 2019