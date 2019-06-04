‘I just decided to run’: Man caught in crossfire of deadly border shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN YSIDRO – A driver caught in the crossfire of a deadly shooting between border officers and a man at the San Ysidro Port of Entry shared his story with FOX 5 Tuesday.

The sound of at least 14 or 15 gunshots rang out in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Monday night as U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed in on a 23-year-old in a white pickup truck.

“Their commands were, ‘Get out of the vehicle, get out of the vehicle!’” said Francisco Valdez who was directly in front of the suspect’s car. “He wasn’t complying.”

Valdez said he noticed something was off right away. He said the man’s car had dark tinted windows, so he couldn’t make out the driver’s face. As soon as he saw officers close in, Valdez said the driver behind him tried ramming the back bumper of his car to get away.

“A lot of things went through my head; so, I just decided to run,” Valdez said. He said his instincts from live combat experience in Iraq kicked in and he got out of his truck looking for cover just before the shots rang out.

San Diego Police are taking questions on the investigation and had not released the identity of the suspect as of Tuesday afternoon, although they have shared that he was a US citizen. Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.