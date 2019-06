EL CAJON, Calif. — Authorities said Tuesday they are looking for a girl reported missing in El Cajon.

El Cajon police said they are looking for a 10-year-old Hispanic girl who was last seen wearing a purple hat, gray shirt, gray pants and snow boots. Officers were searching El Cajon near Buckeye Drive and Spinel Avenue.

El Cajon police requested that anyone with information contact 619 579-3311.