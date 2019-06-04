Fiery crash kills man off I-5 near Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was killed when his pickup crashed into a tree and caught fire off Interstate 5 just north of Oceanside, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash, involving a Ford Ranger, was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 5 near the Santa Margarita River, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

Passing motorists stopped, pulled the driver from the burning truck and provided emergency medical aid, but the man, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.