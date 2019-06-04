Driver escapes after injuring woman in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old woman suffered serious injuries this morning when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver at a City Heights intersection, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:10 a.m. at the intersection of University and Marlborough avenues, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital and suffered at least one broken leg in the accident.

The driver of the white or light gray pickup truck with a black roof rack fled the scene following the crash, Stirk said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.