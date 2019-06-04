Deaths in San Marcos home ruled murder-suicide

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The shooting deaths of a man and woman in a residential neighborhood near Lake San Marcos were a murder-suicide, authorities reported Tuesday.

Deputies responding to a 911 call from a home in the 1000 block of Lanza Court in San Marcos about 10:15 a.m. Monday were told by a neighbor that two children, ages 10 and 11, were inside the residence and afraid to come out, according to sheriff’s officials.

The patrol personnel entered the house and found the bodies of Michelle Johnson, 43, and 49-year-old Tiko Masai Leal, sheriff’s Lt. Chad Boudreau said.

The children were taken into protective custody and were expected to be turned over to other family members, Boudreau said.

Autopsies determined that Leal shot Johnson before turning the gun on himself. Details on their relationship to each other and a suspected motive for the shootings have not been released.