City to help pay for disabled veterans’ home improvement needs

SAN DIEGO — Councilman Chris Cate announced Tuesday that the city will begin offering home improvement funding assistance for San Diego’s disabled veterans.

The Home Improvements for Our Heroes pilot program will make up to $1,000 available for residents who require improvements to their homes, like adding wheelchair ramps or widening hallways. According to Cate’s office, San Diego has roughly 35,000 disabled veterans in need of home improvements.

“I’m pleased to partner with our city’s Development Services Department on this pilot program that helps our disabled veterans with home modifications that make their lives easier,” Cate said. “It is our duty to help those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

The city is making a total of $25,000 available on a first-come, first- served basis and could make more funding available in the future. Program applicants must complete an improvement project and will then receive a rebate for city permitting fees once the project is inspected.

Applicants to the program will be pre-screened, according to Cate’s office. Residents can apply to the pilot program at sandiego.gov/citycouncil/cd6/HIfOH.