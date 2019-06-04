Body found near Oceanside Pier ID’d as missing North County man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A body found floating in the surf near Oceanside Pier has been identified as a young man who fell off the pier last month while taking a selfie, authorities said Tuesday.

Lifeguards spotted the body of 20-year-old Paul Ventura of Escondido drifting near the pier around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ventura went missing around 3:30 a.m. on May 25 when he fell from the pier railing while trying to take a selfie, according to Oceanside police.

He was able to cling to a pylon in the water for a time but slipped under the surface of the waves as a police rescue swimmer approached.

Ventura was presumed dead after hours of searching turned up no sign of him.

