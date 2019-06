JAMUL, Calif. — Two people were killed Sunday in a head-on crash in Jamul, authorities said.

The crash, involving a GMC pickup and a Jeep Wrangler, was reported shortly before 11:50 p.m. Sunday on Lyons Valley Road just east of state Route 94, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The two occupants of the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the crash and did not confirm details about the other victims.