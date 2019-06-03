× Navy judge removes prosecutor in SEAL war crimes case

SAN DIEGO – The prosecutor in the war crimes court martial of a San Diego-based Navy SEAL has been removed from the case by a Navy judge.

Attorneys for Chief Special Operator Edward Gallagher told FOX 5 Monday that the judge removed Cmdr. Chris Czaplak, the senior prosecutor in the case. Gallagher’s defense team has accused the prosecutor of misconduct, alleging that prosecutors attempted to track emails sent to defense attorneys and a reporter for the Navy Times.

The judge’s ruling has not been made public because of a protective order, but a source told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the judge did not rule that Czaplak, violated any rules. Czaplak was removed because there is a possibility that he will be investigated for the alleged misconduct, and the judge ruled that the possibility of an investigation was enough to create a conflict of interest.

Gallagher is charged with killing a wounded ISIS fighter in Iraq in 2017. He is also charged with shooting at civilians. Gallagher has denied all the charges against him.

“The Navy is complying with the judge’s order,” said Brian O’Rourke, a Navy Region Southwest spokesman told the Union-Tribune. “The senior trial counsel will be replaced by a qualified Navy attorney. Chief Petty Officer Gallagher is entitled to a fair trial, and the Navy is committed to upholding that principle.”