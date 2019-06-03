Mental health workers plan strike at Kaiser clinics

EMERYVILLE, Calif. — Mental health workers with Kaiser Permanente said Monday they will launch a strike on June 11 in protest of the wait times patients face in scheduling mental health appointments.

An estimated 4,000 Kaiser healthcare professionals will participate in the strike, National Union of Healthcare Workers said. The strike is expected to impact more than 100 clinics and facilities throughout California.

After officially starting on June 11, the strike will convene at the State Capitol Building in Sacramento for a Mental Health Parity rally. From there, strikers will gather outside Kaiser clinics throughout the state.

Participants — including psychologists, therapists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and other medical specialists — expect the strike to continue until doctors’ concerns over wait times are addressed.

According to NUHW, many mental health patients must wait three months or longer in order to schedule appointments — and a survey NUHW released in April said more than 60 percent of Kaiser clinicians lack availability to make a visit within a month’s time possible for their patients.

“We can’t wait any longer to fix this problem” a Kaiser therapist, Alicia Cruz, said in a press release from NUHW. “I work with young people who are suicidal and self-harming, and our group sessions are so crowded that children and their parents have to sit on the floor. We just don’t have the resources at our clinic to provide the services these people need, and Kaiser isn’t doing anything about it.”

The strike comes six months after NUHW launched the largest mental health worker strike in U.S. history, which also concerned the wait times patients faced in scheduling mental health appointments.